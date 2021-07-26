Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Credit goes to security forces for peaceful polls in AJK: IGP

APP 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Inspector general of police (IGP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sohail Habib Tajik on Sunday said the election process was continued smoothly in all the areas of AJK with the efforts of security forces for maintaining better coordination with local administration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the polling process was continued in Azad Jammu and Kashmir smoothly with no major incident of violence and rigging so far. All resources are being utilized to ensure strict security for conducting the election process peacefully, adding, they have taken measures for the security of both voters as well as polling staffers. He said large numbers of people were visiting their respective polling stations to cast their vote, adding that polling process was continued smoothly. Replying a query, he said the overall law and order situation remained under control however, few minor incidents took place which was not only thwarted but persons involved were arrested on spot. He urged upon the world community to witness the long queues of people during the polling process where people were taking part in polling enthusiastically. He also highlighted the issue of increasing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and asked the world to play their role for stopping these brutalities on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

IGP Credit goes to security forces peaceful polls in AJK Sohail Habib Tajik AJK local administration

Credit goes to security forces for peaceful polls in AJK: IGP

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement: Report

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.