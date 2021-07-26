ANP urges govt to change its pro-US policy

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has emphasized that Pakistan should change its pro-US policy to play an effective role for sustainable peace in the region.

According to a statement these views were expressed by the ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain while addressing a gathering on the occasion of 11th death anniversary of his son Mian Rashid Hussain at Pabbi tehsil in Nowshera on Sunday.

Besides the political workers the local elders were in attendance to take part in Quran khwani and pay homage to the departed soul. Earlier, Rashid Shaeed Foundation managing director Mian Muhammad Zubair and Tabbasum Shams Katuzai shared details about the activities of the charity organization it was playing for public welfare, educational and awareness activities among the communities.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that he as (former) provincial information minister had followed the state narrative for survival of the country and restoration of peace and as result his son was martyred by terrorists. He said it was the state's responsibility to pursue the case of his son but he himself had to follow it in the relevant court. He lamented that now efforts were made for the release of the killer.

The ANP leader said he could not forget the people who had offered sacrifices of lives in the war on terror." We have raised voice for all martyrs and still supporting the victims' families in the hour of need," he said and added it was state's duty to take action against the terrorists particularly those in prisons otherwise no one in future would dare to follow the state narrative.

About the prevailing uncertain situation in Afghanistan, the ANP leader said Pakistan should avoid appeasing the US and devise a clear foreign policy to play its role for restoration of peace which had been in grip of terrorism for the past about four decades. He said Pakistan should take pragmatic initiatives for an end to the bloodshed in Afghanistan.

He said America was responsible for the existing chaotic situation in Afghanistan which had entered the country after the 9/11 incident to hit the terrorists hard but it left the war-torn country in a situation that led towards infighting.

Hussain said that Afghan government had been ignored in the peace negotiations in Qatar and encouraged the Taliban which led to further disorder in the country. He also appreciated Dr Najeeb, a former president of Afghanistan and said that he had also offered sacrifice of his life for the sake of peace.

The ANP, he said, had always asked the stakeholders to resolve their issues through negotiations because wars were not a solution to the disputes.

