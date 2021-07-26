Traffic congestion in Murree: Visitors urged to follow rules

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday urged the visitors to strictly follow traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps. According to a CTP spokesman, the tourists traveling to Murree and other hill stations were advised to obey traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

He informed that the CTP had designated several points for car parking. A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow. He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided. The motorists should avoid wrong parking on roads which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

"The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so motorists face severe traffic congestion," he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

The CTP on the directives of the CTO Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had made special traffic arrangements and devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate the tourists during the summer season.

The CTP officers also visited Murree and directed the traffic wardens to make all-out efforts to facilitate the tourists.

In this regard, he said they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow. A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, had also been introduced to facilitate the tourists which can be used round the clock.

He said, the CTO had advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads. He said that an enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists.