Irregularities in polling: PPP files complaints with AJK EC

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) has filed a written complaint with Azad Kashmir Election Commission and asked it to take strict action as per the law against those involved in the irregularities.

PPP has alleged that its camp situated 400 meters from polling station 20 of LA 44 was uprooted by PTI workers with the help of police while PTI camp is situated only 200 meters from polling station.

PPP further alleged that Police on duty at polling station 3 of LA 44 is telling voters where to vote and where not to vote.

It merits mention that polling for the 55 seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is underway under strict security arrangements.

A total of 32,50,117 registered voters including 146,8317 female in all 33 electoral constituencies in all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes.

Moreover, all 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees, would exercise their right of vote to elect the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, for next five years constitutional term.

The registered voters shall have to produce original computerized national identity card at the polling station at the time of exercising the right to vote.

A total of 587 candidates are contesting the elections in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan. Over 40 thousand security personals including PAK Army, FC, Rangers and Police are performing duties to ensure peaceful polling.