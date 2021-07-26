Political personalities join PML-Q

LAHORE: Prominent political personalities of PP-164 under leadership of candidate Punjab Assembly Ch Zain Shaukat Dagran called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Provincial General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha here today (Sunday) and announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam).

Ch Parvez Elahi said that PML-Q always provided the opportunity to come forward to personalities possessing a spirit of selfless service for progress of the country and the nation, currently Pakistan is passing through difficult time, for stabilizing it economically all will have to play their role for progress of the country by forgetting mutual differences.

He said that just one person alone cannot do anything, for enhancing the name of Pakistan at the international level all parties will have to show performance and strengthen the hands of national security institutions.

Speaker Punjab Assembly said that all of us will have to move forward from each other in the service of the country and not in opposition, Pakistan will progress only when people become prosperous.

He said that the fourth wave of Corona has assumed a more dangerous form than before, all people should get themselves vaccinated for safety against it and strictly implement SOPs.

Thanking Ch Parvez Elahi, N-League's former leader Ch Zain Shaukat Dagran said "we have full faith in the leadership qualities of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi, "I will fulfill the responsibility whatever the party will assign to me" he added.

He said that my late father Ch Shaukat Dagran worked as former Chairman District Council, he also acknowledged the services of the Chaudhry family.

