Sarwar gives credit to PM for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the credit of saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

"Today, Pakistan is on the path of success in every field including economic front. The development and stability of Pakistan is not being tolerated by enemies that is why they want to destabilize Pakistan but we have thwarted the intentions of the enemy forces in the past and such elements will not be allowed to succeed in the future," the governor said, adding: "Pakistan is moving in the right direction with success which is not tolerated by the opponents."

While talking to various PTI delegations including Syed Azmat Ali Shah, Coordinator for business community, the governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of national aspirations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Every promise made with the people of Azad Kashmir will be fulfilled. For the first time in the history of Pakistan the federal government is bringing uniform development projects across the country and providing all basic facilities including health and education to the people, he said.

The governor said that the statements of the opposition parties to destabilize the country has been rejected by the people once again, so the time has come for the opposition to abandon the politics of stubbornness and ego and prioritize nation's interest instead of prioritizing personal and political interests.

Chaudhry Sarwar strongly condemned the negative propaganda of Afghan government officials against Pakistan and said that Pakistan has been at peace since day one and is making sacrifices on the front line in the war against terror and for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan's role is exemplary in all respects. The Afghan government should fulfill its responsibilities for peace instead of pointing fingers at others, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021