Pakistan

Two-day orientation session on performance audit held

Recorder Report 26 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The first ever two-day orientation module on performance audit for probationary officers was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

Director General Sami Ullah Tipu in his address highlighted the importance of performances audit within particular reference to the expectation of stakeholders from audit. He stressed that in this new challenging environment the responsibility of auditor has increased manifold.

This new course was specially designed for the trainee officers to enable them to have an overview of the performance auditing. The training module was well planned and it comprehensively covered all the important areas of performance auditing.

The purpose of the course was to highlight the concepts of economy, efficiency and effectiveness in public sector. Performance auditing provides a basis for the improvement of public sector management.

Audit Auditor General of Pakistan orientation session audit for probationary officers

