Sector Skill Council: TEVTA body recommends three more members

LAHORE: Sector Skill Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority recommended adding three more members in Sector Skill Council as desired. This was decided in a recently held meeting of SSC held under the convener President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur Maryam Qasim Khan.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Punjab Skill Development Authority, representatives of NAVTTC government of Pakistan and representatives of academics wing of TEVTA.

SSC requested for support from TEVTA regarding sector wise skill mapping and gap analysis and need accurate data for research purpose with the help of urban unit or through some other way. Gathered data would be very useful for industry and TEVTA in planning and decision making in future. It would be possible to make cluster of people having skills those can be merged in the form of one project. Council also requested TEVTA to nominate the relevant members for subcommittees for all sectors.

Maryam Qasim Khan told Business Recorder that Council also requested TEVTA is to coordinate with Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company and develop a mechanism to use jewelry making machinery for training purpose in collaboration with SSC.

It was also recommended that Diploma of Counseling Therapist should be added in TEVTA Regular Courses or its modules in the curriculum of ongoing programs or in training modules of staff. It was further recommended that women of Bahawalpur should be trained in growing organic food as well as in live stock management and dairy development.

SSC through sector wise subcommittees will identify the gaps in existing curricula and concerned market sector demand. It was recommended that teachers/trainers related to Diploma in Associate Engineering (DAE) and other courses should be trained in industry. It requires a policy from the training department of TEVTA.

SSC recommended arranging sector wise guest speakers/trainers from the Industry to make the teachers and students well acquainted with the modern trends and demands of industry or it could be arranged project wise. SSC require a mechanism from TEVTA so that WCCI Bahawalpur will send sector wise trainers to train teachers and students time to time or project wise or it might be collaborative training sessions.

