LG elections in Sindh to be held before general elections: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah has said that local government elections in Sindh will be held before general elections. He was talking to media at Village Ali Hassan Shahani at residence of Raees Amanullah Shahani. Chief Minister Sindh said that Sindh govt will hold local bodies' polls in such a way that nobody will raise any question.

Replying to a question, he said that we have submitted our reservations on population census in Council of Common Interest (CCI) because in population census Sindh's population was not represented. Talking over the recent meeting of Nawaz Sharif with Afghan National security member in London he said that we have listened this through media reports.

Chief Minister advised federal government to strengthen the foreign policy because it is weak and due to weak foreign policy our relations with China, Iran and Afghanistan are disturbed. Federal Government should try to strengthen ties with china.

In a reply of a question chief minister Sindh said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said in his press conference that not only federal government is confused but opposition is also in confusion.

PDM was formed in all parties' conference hosted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the objective behind formation of PDM is only to oust this incompetent government because the country witnessed record price hike in essential commodities. Few parties leader demanded resignation from Bilawal Bhutto rather than the incompetent federal government; it's time to reunite all opposition parties because this federal government has nothing to do with the public issues.

On a question regarding Agha Siraj Durrani Chief Minister said that Agha Siraj Durrani is speaker of Sindh assembly and NAB is just defaming him but found no evidence of corruption against him and I condemn his media trail.

On Manchar Lake Chief Minister said that in 2017 federal government approved a project about the rehabilitation of Manchar Lake but in 2018 they ended it, now government of Sindh is trying to rehabilitate Manchar Lake from our own resources.

Earlier to this Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah condoled with Raees Amanullah Shahani Taluka President of PPP Sehwan on death of his father. He also condoled with Raees Lutufullah Brohi on death of his wife, sister of President Bhan Press club Zulfiqar Ali Mengal and other condolence meetings with other notables of his constituency.

On the occasion PPP MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, Raees Amanullah Shahani, Saleem Bajari, Shaman Rahpoto, deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Faridudin Mustafa (retd), SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch and others were accompanied chief Minister.

