Two of a gang involved in looting citizens arrested

APP 26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Two of a gang involved in looting citizens returning from airport were arrested claimed the police on Sunday. According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, a white car, used by the accused, for mugging citizens returning from airport was also seized from their possession by district Central Police.

Arrested identified as Kamran alias Aman and Jasim were habitual criminals confessed their involvement in dozens of such robberies along with their other accomplices. Their white car had become a symbol of fear for citizens. Police had also successfully gathered CCTV footage of various such robberies committed by the arrested suspects.

gang Karachi police looting citizens arrested

