PIA commences Multan to Skardu direct flight

26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: PIA commenced direct flight from Multan to Skardu on Sunday. PIA now operates flights to/ from six cities that are Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan. A simple cake cutting ceremony was held on the launch Multan - Skardu flight. The passengers thanked CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and PIA management on initiating direct flights from Multan to Skardu.

PIA has launched flights to Skardu to promote domestic tourism. These flights have been a success.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the launch of flight from Multan said that with connections from major cities of Pakistan, PIA passengers from International destinations can also conveniently visit the beautiful areas of Pakistan, subject to ease of covid restrictions on International flights.-PR

