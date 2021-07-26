Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China to build closer community of shared future with Pakistan: Wang Yi

APP 26 Jul 2021

BEIJING: China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the building of a closer community of shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, Wang said the two countries have worked together to overcome many difficulties and obstacles, and established an all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

Wang made the remarks during the third round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Sunday.

"China is willing to work with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of a closer community of shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity," Wang added.

Wang also spoke high of the two countries' cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 with both sides repeating their objection to vaccine nationalism.

Commenting on the attack on the Chinese-contracted Dasu Hydropower Project, Wang called for close cooperation between the two countries to bring the attackers to justice and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan's effort in treating the victims and strengthening security.

At a joint press briefing after the meeting, Wang said the two countries agreed to continue the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, and maintain the international system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on the international law.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wang Yi foreign minister Chinese State Councilor

China to build closer community of shared future with Pakistan: Wang Yi

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.