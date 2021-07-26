Pakistan
The Weather
26 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 25, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 26, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 33-29 (ºC) 58-00 (%) 32-29 (ºC) 66-00 (%)
Lahore 34-26 (°C) 40-00 (%) 33-25 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana 44-31 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 41-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 37-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 37-28 (ºC) 24-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-24 (°C) 40-00 (%) 33-23 (°C) 46-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-29 (ºC) 20-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-25 (°C) 41-00 (%) 33-25 (°C) 47-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-30 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 40-30 (ºC) 08-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:20 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:55 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
