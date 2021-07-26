Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 25, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 26, 2021)....
Recorder Report 26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 25, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 26, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                    TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad          36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       36-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi            33-29 (ºC) 58-00 (%)       32-29 (ºC) 66-00 (%)
Lahore             34-26 (°C) 40-00 (%)       33-25 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana            44-31 (ºC) 03-00 (%)       41-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas         37-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       37-28 (ºC) 24-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad       33-24 (°C) 40-00 (%)       33-23 (°C) 46-00 (%)
Peshawar           39-29 (ºC) 20-00 (%)       38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta             38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       38-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi         35-25 (°C) 41-00 (%)       33-25 (°C) 47-00 (%)
Sukkur             43-30 (ºC) 03-00 (%)       40-30 (ºC) 08-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:20 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:55 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

weather weather today

The Weather

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

Israel freezes UAE oil deal over environmental concerns

Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker

Vote-counting underway as polling ends in AJK elections

US general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops

Nawaz's meeting with Afghan NSA causes controversy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.