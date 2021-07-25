CAREC Institute Visiting Fellow Program enhances collective intelligence for better policy advice

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute finalised selection in July 2021 of the new pool of the Visiting Fellow Program finalists to support scholars and researchers from ADB member countries to produce targeted knowledge products which will add to the body of knowledge on regional cooperation in CAREC.

CAREC is an inter-governmental cooperation framework representing 11 countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Visiting Fellow Program compliments the CAREC Think Tanks Network (CTTN) research grants program at the CAREC Institute. Under both programs, scholars are encouraged to research CAREC integration topics and undertake comparative analysis between (sub) regions to draw lessons for promoting and deepening regional cooperation among CAREC members.

Under the CTTN so far, six research has been completed since 2019 with strong participation of Pakistani universities and think tanks.

In 2019, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) of Pakistan, jointly with University of Central Asia (UCA), Kyrgyzstan, researched opportunities and challenges for agri-food trade between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. In 2020, researchers from Quaid-i-Azam University of Islamabad and Baku Engineering University (BEU), Azerbaijan, studied export driven growth through free trade agreements in CAREC.

In 2021, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) proposed to study product specificity of the intra-bloc and extra-bloc trade in CAREC, and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) of Pakistan will look into productivity spillovers from Chinese outward foreign direct investment contingent on socio-economic characteristics of CAREC countries.

Under the Visiting Fellow Program, four research has been completed since 2020 also with strong participation of Pakistani researchers.

In 2020, LUMS conducted spatial analysis which can aid planning and policy design in enhancing the economic impact of regional transport networks in Central Asia. Another researcher Samrat Kunwar, Assistant Professor of Economics from Saint John’s University, provided specific calculations how to mitigate Central Asia's agricultural losses from climate change.

In 2021, Saleem Irfan from the Office of National Statistics, UK, will examine the impact of environmental regulations on trade competitiveness for CAREC countries and their bilateral export flows with the high-income and environmentally stringent OECD economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, Naseem Faraz from PIDE will investigate the gravity of trade in services in the CAREC region.

The CAREC Institute presents findings of these research to policy makers for consideration, and also offers a discussion platform annually at the CAREC Think Tanks Development Forum (CTTDF) which has been convening since 2016 to provide innovative solutions for promoting economic cooperation by recognizing importance of regional perspectives; fostering policy research and knowledge solutions to support governments; enabling better policy advice; reducing gaps between research and policy; and enhancing collective intelligence to consolidate development resources for effective cooperation, better services, and improved performance.

The four previous forums were hosted by Astana (Kazakhstan), Urumqi (China), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Xi’an (China), with the fifth one scheduled at the end of 2021 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) with the theme of economic corridors.