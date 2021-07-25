Deaths per million population lowest in region: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the rate of COVID-19 deaths per million population in Pakistan remained the lowest in the region due to timely decisions of the government.
In a tweet, the minister who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in Iran some 1037 people died out of one million population while in Nepal the number was 326, India 301, Sri Lanka 186, Afghanistan 160, and Bangladesh 113.
However he warned that risk was not over yet therefore the people should follow Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and also vaccinate themselves against the disease.
