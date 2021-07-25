ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Pakistan

Security guards open fire at food delivery man

NNI 25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: In a harrowing turn of events, it turned up on Saturday that the security guards of Karachi politician Khawaja Izharul Hassan have allegedly opened fire on a food delivery guy in the Defense Badar Commercial area after an altercation, leaving him injured.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South said the delivery guy ringed the house bell two- to three times which angered the guards who then opened fire on the guy after a heated argument.

Police confirmed the security guards belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) politician Hassan. The police, having reached the scene, said Hassan resisted the personnel from making arrests and said the guard who originally fired shots has fled the place. Police said if any obstacles were caused in the investigation, there will be the arrest of the entire security guard team.

On the other hand, Hassan said the scene did not happen at his residence and the guards being dubbed to involved in the quarrel leading to gun fires were not his.

None of my armed guards opened fire on the delivery guy, he said. Hassan further said that the delivery at his residence had already been taken place before the cited incident.

