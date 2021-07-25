ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Closure of general businesses: Maggo expresses surprise over Sindh govt decision

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has expressed his surprise over the instant decision by Sindh government to close general businesses, shopping malls, shops, departmental stores from 6.00pm to 6.00am from 26-07-2021 onwards and until further orders.

He said that before taking such extreme decisions we must consider that Karachi is the largest trade and industrial center of the country. The Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 established by Sindh government may be directed to have regular representation of FPCCI so that the critical decisions are made easy with mutual understandings by private sector of the country.

He said that this is a major step which would badly affect the social and business sectors in all walks of life. Before reaching such a severe decision the concerned authorities may have taken the related trade bodies and associations into confidence so that they were able to advice the government in a better way.

Since the FPCCI is the apex body of trade and industry, its member bodies and associations have conveyed their grievances and complaints in this regard. Nasser Hyatt added that the government order includes complete ban on all functions/gatherings including marriages and related functions, whether indoor or outdoor from July 26 onwards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Sindh Government COVID19 Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo

