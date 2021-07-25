Closure of general businesses: Maggo expresses surprise over Sindh govt decision

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has expressed his surprise over the instant decision by Sindh government to close general businesses, shopping malls, shops, departmental stores from 6.00pm to 6.00am from 26-07-2021 onwards and until further orders.

He said that before taking such extreme decisions we must consider that Karachi is the largest trade and industrial center of the country. The Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 established by Sindh government may be directed to have regular representation of FPCCI so that the critical decisions are made easy with mutual understandings by private sector of the country.

He said that this is a major step which would badly affect the social and business sectors in all walks of life. Before reaching such a severe decision the concerned authorities may have taken the related trade bodies and associations into confidence so that they were able to advice the government in a better way.

Since the FPCCI is the apex body of trade and industry, its member bodies and associations have conveyed their grievances and complaints in this regard. Nasser Hyatt added that the government order includes complete ban on all functions/gatherings including marriages and related functions, whether indoor or outdoor from July 26 onwards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021