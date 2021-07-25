Hot, humid weather likely today

KARACHI: Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday. However, it forecast, rain wind-thundershower for the parts of northeast Punjab, Kashmir and lower Sindh on Sunday.

According to the Met, "Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating in lower parts of the country."

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. But, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorms hit parts of Sindh, northeast Balochistan and Kashmir. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Chacharo 35 mm, Diplo 23 mm, Mithi 19 mm, Kohlu 9 mm, Kaloi 7 mm, Rawalakot and Zhob 4 mm, each, Chhor 3 mm, Dhahali and Badin 2 mm.

Sibbi sizzled with 47 degrees celsius, Nokkundi 46, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 44. "Monsoon currents of light intensity are penetrating in Southeast Sindh. Under its influence Light rain with isolated Thunderstorms is expected in TharParker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin & Thatta Districts," the Met said.

