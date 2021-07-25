Anti-Maryam remarks: PML-N submits resolution in PA against Gandapur

LAHORE: Hina Pervaiz Butt, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA), on Saturday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly (PA), asking Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur to apologize and also resign over his 'objectionable remarks' against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The resolution, submitted by Hina, says that the words used by the federal minister against Maryam Nawaz were simply intolerable.

"After the character assassination of political opponents, jailing them on one pretext or the other, now the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government ministers have stooped down so low that they are getting personal in their speeches. Gandapur's statement is creating resentment in the PML-N's youth.

Therefore, not only the minister should offer his apology to PML-N vice president but Prime Minister Imran Khan should also remove him from his post immediately," reads the resolution.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in his speech at an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday (July 23), had come down hard on Maryam Nawaz, saying, "Your grandfather did not have iron equal to gold which you have worn on the wedding of your daughter." He said, "You got plastic surgery at the cost of Rs80 million by spending people's money."

Calling her daku rani and daku nani (bandit queen and bandit grandmother), the federal minister said, "Will slap you so many times that your real face will come out."