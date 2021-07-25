ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-Maryam remarks: PML-N submits resolution in PA against Gandapur

INP 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Hina Pervaiz Butt, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA), on Saturday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly (PA), asking Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur to apologize and also resign over his 'objectionable remarks' against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The resolution, submitted by Hina, says that the words used by the federal minister against Maryam Nawaz were simply intolerable.

"After the character assassination of political opponents, jailing them on one pretext or the other, now the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government ministers have stooped down so low that they are getting personal in their speeches. Gandapur's statement is creating resentment in the PML-N's youth.

Therefore, not only the minister should offer his apology to PML-N vice president but Prime Minister Imran Khan should also remove him from his post immediately," reads the resolution.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in his speech at an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday (July 23), had come down hard on Maryam Nawaz, saying, "Your grandfather did not have iron equal to gold which you have worn on the wedding of your daughter." He said, "You got plastic surgery at the cost of Rs80 million by spending people's money."

Calling her daku rani and daku nani (bandit queen and bandit grandmother), the federal minister said, "Will slap you so many times that your real face will come out."

Maryam Nawaz Punjab assembly Ali Amin Gandapur PMLN Hina Pervaiz Butt

Anti-Maryam remarks: PML-N submits resolution in PA against Gandapur

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

FY 2020-21: Credit to private sector stood at 33pc of lending

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.