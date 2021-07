Renowned scholar Mufti Jamali dies at 123

NAWABSHAH: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Jalaluddin Jamali passed away in Nawabshah on Saturday. He was 123 years old. Mufti Jamaluddin Jamali will be buried at his ancestral village Sher Khan Jamali near Nawabshah.

Mufti Jamali had been blessed to perform 21 Hajj and 45 Umrahs. Mufti Jamali had been a student of Maulana Obaidullah Sindhi and Sayeen Mujmad Amroti, and had also benefited from Maulana Ashraf Ali Thanwi.