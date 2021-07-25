UBG accuses FPCCI of violating merit, appointing blue-eyed

ISLAMABAD: The United Business Group (UBG) on Saturday alleged FPCCI leadership for violating merit and appointing blue-eyed on hefty salaries, which has pushed the apex chamber under financial stress, said a press release.

The resources of the FPCCI should not be wasted otherwise, this leading representative body of the business community may go bankrupt soon, it said.

Secretary Information of UBG and former Vice President FPCCI Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said in a statement issued here today that the Businessmen Panel is pleasing its elected and non-elected members wasting millions.

One of the elected leaders of FPCCI has appointed two Additional Secretary Generals for Karachi and Lahore office against a monthly salary of nine hundred thousand rupees with fringe benefits.

Similarly, another leader got his relative appointed as Manager Marketing on a salary package of one hundred and fifty thousand rupees while thirteen more have been appointed in different departments violating merit, seniority, and HR rules, he informed.

He informed that some senior officials have been fired without any justification, while the seniority of others has been disturbed to favour cronies resulting in frustration.

The steps of the FPCCI leaders has resulted in a great deal of frustration, disappointment, and suffocation among the staff of the Apex Chamber and it has pushed up the salary graph to almost Rs10 million per month.

On the other hand, he said, while the expenses are skyrocketing, the finances of FPCCI are shrinking due to mismanagement which may leave this institution bankrupt, if an immediate intervention was ignored by the authorities.

He said that the ruling group in FPCCI has resorted to oblige non-elected members by allocating them an office in the FPCCI capital office illegal and sheer violation of rules, which is an exploitation of all the resources including human resource.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021