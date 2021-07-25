ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
CM lauds security, cleanliness arrangements on Eid

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over the best security arrangements in the province for the protection of life and property of the people on Eid-ul-Azha, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar commended the administrative and police officers and lauded the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order.

"Those who sacrifice their own happiness for the comfort and happiness of others deserve all the applause; officers and personnel of the police and administration performed their duties with dedication and determination," he said.

The CM also lauded and congratulated the district administrations and solid waste management companies for making best sanitation arrangements across the Punjab on the occasion of Eid.

He said that solid waste management companies and administration performed their duties with dedication and hard work. He said that the performance of the concerned agencies for ensuring sanitation arrangements in Punjab including Lahore is commendable. The whole team performed their duties vibrantly and whole heartedly to maintain cleanliness and keep the environment clean, he added.

Moreover, the CM said that the well-aware and sensible people of Azad Kashmir will give their decision in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday.

Opposition parties have done nothing for the Kashmiri people except attractive slogans. Those who looted the country and the nation will face failure in Azad Kashmir as well, he said.

The CM said that these elements have never spoken openly on the Kashmir issue and always safeguard their vested interests. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised voice against the Indian oppression on Kashmiris.

Furthermore, on the special instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Punjab government has decided to launch a special drive for inoculating corona vaccination to the maximum number of citizens in five major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

The CM said this campaign will be started from 26th July and lasted till 10th of August. During this special campaign, mobile teams will visit markets and bazaars to vaccinate the shopkeepers as well as citizens. Patients visiting hospitals and their attendants will also be vaccinated.

He directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to play active and vibrant role for the success of this special campaign and said that he will personally monitor this campaign. He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty and the day and night efforts of the concerned departments as well as with the cooperation of the citizens, government will achieve its target of vaccination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

