ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Colombia authorizes export of dried cannabis flowers

AFP Updated 25 Jul 2021

BOGOTA: Colombia gave the green light Friday to export dried cannabis flowers for use in medical products in addition to allowing manufacturers to produce goods such as textiles or food containing the plant.

In a bold embrace of a booming global market, President Ivan Duque signed a decree ending "the ban on the export of dried flower" in an event organized at Clever Leaves, one of the 18 multinationals that grows medicinal cannabis in Colombia.

Colombia "is coming in as a major player in the international market" for cannabis, Duque said.

Colombia, the world's top producer of cocaine and which has major cannabis production, legalized the production of medical marijuana in 2016.

Until now, however, it was only allowed to export extracts of the plant, not its flowers.

Authorities had feared that exportation of the flowers would allow them to be diverted to the illegal side of the trade.

In a letter sent to Duque on July 14, the cannabis cultivation company Canamonte argued that a rule against exportation of the flowers prevented growers from "accessing the largest and most profitable market segment of the medical cannabis industry."

Flowers, which concentrate the plant's medicinal and psychoactive compounds, "may represent 53 percent of this market worldwide," according to Duque.

The new authorization also allows for the manufacture of "non-psychoactive derivatives" from the plant.

"We are no longer only in pharmaceutical use. We are opening the space to do much more in cosmetics... food and beverages" and even textiles, the president said.

Fabian Currea, Canamonte's director of cultivation, told AFP that ending the ban on exporting flowers "gives us the chance to explore new markets" and take advantage of the plant's low production costs in Colombia.

The rule also "helps control the informal market for fraudulent products" based on marijuana that has had a recent boom in Colombia, Currea said. The government estimates that by 2024 the medical cannabis business could become a $64 billion industry. Other countries in the region such as Uruguay, Ecuador and Peru have also legalized the production of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Colombia medical products Colombia authorizes export dried cannabis flowers medicinal cannabis medical marijuana

Colombia authorizes export of dried cannabis flowers

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

FY 2020-21: Credit to private sector stood at 33pc of lending

Amnesty scheme fiasco: President upholds FTO order, disposes of FBR appeals

NSA asks India to reverse unilateral actions in IIOJK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.