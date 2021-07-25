Automart: car prices in Karachi

ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (July 24, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                 1,113,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,335,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,521,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,530,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,610,000/-                       -
WagonR AGS                              1,760,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,655,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,830,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  1,975,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                1,972,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,148,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,049,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3               2,669,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                2,519,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5             2,899,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5              2,719,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                2,589,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                 2,409,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,109,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,249,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,579,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 (Beige Inter   3,869,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 (Black   3,889,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,569,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,819,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,169,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,859,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,429,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,779,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,379,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,649,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       8,899,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,269,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,564,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,614,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,864,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,374,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices

