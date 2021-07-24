Option/election forms: SRB extends date for online submission by 30th

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for online submission of the option/election forms by July 30, 2021 (Friday).

According to the circular issued here on Friday, the board has allowed the eligible taxpayers to submit their online election/option Forms (“F”, “C”, “R”, “B”, “G” and “1”) prescribed under rules 36, 42b, 42bb, 42c, 42cc, and 42g, respectively of the Sindh Sales Tax on services rules, 2011 by July 30, 2021, in case they have failed to do so by the prescribed date i.e. July 21, 2021.

