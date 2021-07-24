ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Forex reserves exceed $25bn on Eurobonds inflows

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves crossed $25 billion mark at the end of last week due to arrival of Eurobonds inflows.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly forex report issued on Friday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country rose by $816 million to stand at $25.128 billion during the week ended on July 16, 2021 compared to $24.312 billion as on July 9, 2021.

During the week under review, the SBP received proceeds of $ 1.041 billion against sale of Pakistan Eurobonds in the international market. After accounting for external debt repayments, the SBP’s reserves increased by $ 845 million to $ 18.051 billion. Similarly, net forex reserves held by commercial banks declined by $29.2 million to $7.0773 billion at the end of last week down from $7.106 billion a week earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP commercial banks foreign exchange reserves eurobonds

Forex reserves exceed $25bn on Eurobonds inflows

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Biden supports Ghani: White House

Power transformer explosion claims 7 lives in Hyderabad

Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances

US launches air strikes in aid of Afghan forces

Army ready to deal with any threat to country: COAS

Arif Nizami passes away

Option/election forms: SRB extends date for online submission by 30th

Country likely to miss cotton production target

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters