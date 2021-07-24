Forex reserves exceed $25bn on Eurobonds inflows

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves crossed $25 billion mark at the end of last week due to arrival of Eurobonds inflows.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly forex report issued on Friday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country rose by $816 million to stand at $25.128 billion during the week ended on July 16, 2021 compared to $24.312 billion as on July 9, 2021.

During the week under review, the SBP received proceeds of $ 1.041 billion against sale of Pakistan Eurobonds in the international market. After accounting for external debt repayments, the SBP’s reserves increased by $ 845 million to $ 18.051 billion. Similarly, net forex reserves held by commercial banks declined by $29.2 million to $7.0773 billion at the end of last week down from $7.106 billion a week earlier.

