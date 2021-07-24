ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
CM stresses proper disposal of animal waste, other garbage

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the local administrations to continue cleanliness operation on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha and stressed the proper disposal of animal waste and other garbage.

"The line departments should make every effort to keep the cities clean, as no compromise would be made on cleanliness. Action will be initiated in case of any complaint as cities should give a clean look," he added.

Meanwhile, on the second day of Eid, he visited various parts of Lahore to review the cleanliness situation. He spoke with the sanitary workers and commended their role in the city's cleanliness.

On the occasion, he said that the zero-waste operation should be ensured and solid waste should be removed at the earliest. "The administration and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should constantly monitor the cleanliness operations to further improve the arrangements," he added.

On the first day of Eid, the CM visited the central control room of Local Government Board Complex to inspect the cleanliness arrangements across the province. He was accompanied by Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Commissioner Lahore Division, District Commissioner Lahore, Lahore Development Authority DG LDA and LWMC CEO.

On the occasion, he announced that the district administration will be rewarded for making outstanding arrangements while the poor performers will be held answerable. "No system can progress without the option of reward and punishment," he added.

Meanwhile, expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist Arif Nizami and paid tributes to his contribution to the field of journalism. In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said Arif Nizami was fully committed to the promotion of democracy and democratic norms in the society and added that the pain of his departure would always remain alive.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity. Moreover, the CM announced Rs20 million as financial aid for the injured and heirs of passengers who died in the road accident at DG Khan. He also directed the CM Inspection Team to hold an inquiry and added that in the light of the report, further action would be initiated against those responsible for the loss of more than 30 lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

