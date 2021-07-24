Karakoram Highway opens

ISLAMABAD: The Karakoram Highway has been opened for all kinds of traffic after three days of continuous efforts to remove the blockage. The military's media wing said that the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) worked tirelessly day and night to open the highway for traffic despite, bad weather and difficult conditions.

The ISPR said that the highway got blocked, on Tuesday, due to the rains in Gilgit-Baltistan and was closed at 20 points from Tatta Pani to Raikot. A large number of tourists and locals had been stranded due to the closure of the Karakoram Highway following landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy machinery was installed on both sides of the Karakoram to clear the highway, but there were difficulties in rehabilitation work due to landslides. The GB Home Department, previously,said that the work on opening the blocked portions of the Karakoram Highway started early Thursday morning. The authorities have also advised tourists not to travel beyond Diamer's Chilas city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021