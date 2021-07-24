ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Governor announces compensation for Hyderabad victims

PPI 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI/LARKANA: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday announced has expressed grief over the Hyderabad transformer accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

He said that no effort should be spared in the treatment of the injured, according to a handout. Ismail telephoned Federal Minister for Energy and said that a quick and transparent investigation should be carried out into the transformer accident and those responsible for the accident should be punished.

The Governor Sindh further said that the government would provide full financial assistance to the heirs of deceased and injured. He said that the government would provide compensation of Rs7.5 lakh to the family of each killed person while Rs500,000 would be provided for the seriously injured and Rs 300,000 would be paid to person with minor injuries.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Senator Saifullah Abro at his residence and said on this occasion that there was no fair distribution of water in Sindh.

Later, the Governor Sindh while talking to the media at the residence of Senator Saifullah Abro said that he had come to Mirpur Bhutto Friday to offer condolence to the heirs of late Mumtaz Ali Bhutto. He said that Senator Saifullah Abro had done a lot in a short time and he had also given relief to the people.

The Governor Sindh said that last week the Prime Minister had instructed in Islamabad to visit all the districts of Sindh and solve the problems of the people. He said: “This is my first visit to Sindh. People have complained. Most of the complaints have been received from SEPCO.”

The Governor Sindh said that Delta Corona virus is dangerous and if it spreads, there will be a lot of trouble, so time should not be wasted to defeat coronavirus.

Ismail said it had been decided in a Karachi package meeting that the Karachi administrator should not have any political affiliation and it was also decided that the administrator would be one who had experience. “Now, if Murtaza Wahab is appointed, it would not be appropriate,” he said.

The governor said that there was no fair distribution of water in Sindh. Farmers of Sindh are our brothers. “Khan is the Prime Minister of the whole country. He will visit Sindh and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

He said Sindh was in dire need of attention at the moment as the development budget was not spend here, as there was still Rs 85 billion in the treasury. Like the distribution of water is not fair, so is the unfair distribution of money. The funds are not being used properly.”

Ismail said that cheap houses were being built all over the country, and a new city was being built in Punjab, while health cards were being issued, and Khan Sahib had fulfilled his promises, but Sindh government was obstructing their work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh compensation Hyderabad victims Hyderabad transformer accident

