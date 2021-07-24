Three drown in Hub River

KARACHI: Three Karachiites, including two women, drowned in Hub River, rescue sources said here on Friday. The rescue sources said residents of Karachis Baldia Afridi Chowk came to the Hub River and started holding picnic where two women and a baby drowned. The deceased belonged to the same family.

The victims were identified as Naeema, 30, Hajra, 19, daughter of Niaz Mohammad and Maryam, 10, daughter of Bakhtawar Shah. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.

A mourning atmosphere prevailed in Baldia Chowk Afridi locality where the victims were brought. No case could be filed till filing this report.