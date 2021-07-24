Karachiites celebrate Eidul Azha with religious zeal

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, Karachiites celebrated Eidul Adha with great religious zeal and fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibraheem and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, and prosperity of the country.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, mosques, playgrounds and open places. Special prayers offered for the eradication of coronavirus and unity of Muslims all over the world.

After the Eid prayers, the faithful slaughtered their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi. The sunnah of sacrifice of animals continued till Friday.

The Sindh government observed a three day Eid holidays in the province from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22.

The Civic agencies and law enforcing agencies made arrangements for cleanliness and law and order on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message on twitter said, “In this Eidul Adza let us understand & implement the true spirit of sacrifice. Let us Stay Home and help everyone stay safe during these trying times for the world. Let us pray together with the belief that the Almighty Allah will answer in His Infinite Mercy.”

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed asked citizens not to dump waste of sacrificial animals at storm drains and other nullahs.

Ahmed said that Solid Waste Management Board is disposing of the remains of sacrificial animals in the city on the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Spokesperson Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different collection points at districts East and Central established by Sindh Solid Waste Management.

