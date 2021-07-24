PM’s initiative on Clean & Green Pakistan: Ogra directs OMCs/CNG stations to ensure implementation

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has directed all Oil Marketing Companies/CNG stations, on Friday, to ensure the implementation of Prime Minister’s initiative on Clean and Green Pakistan by maintaining cleanliness on and around the petrol pumps/CNG stations, ensure clean wash rooms for customers/public convenience specially alongside motorways, and tourist destinations across the country.

An advisory has also been sent to all chief secretaries for the support of this initiative and district governments have been requested to ensure compliance.

In November 2018, the Ogra advised all petrol pumps and CNG stations to ensure provision of neat lavatories facility at their outlets with prominent display “washroom” signboard under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme. Directives had been circulated to all the outlets operating for strict compliance of the new regulations regarding cleanliness of washrooms.

