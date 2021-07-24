ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Approximately 5143 containers comprising of 3724 containers import and 1419 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 814 of 20's and 1420 of 40's loaded while 04 of 20's and 33 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 135 of 20's and 131 of 40's loaded containers while 128 of 20's and 447 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, MOL Growth, Anton Schulte, IVS Wentworth and Mid Falcon sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and another ship, Irenes Ray is expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,416 tonnes, comprising 152,908 tonnes imports cargo and 40,508 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,553 Containers (3,421 TEUs imports and 2,132 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours .

There are twenty five ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Argolikos and BW Paris carrying Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT and PGPCL on Friday (today), 23rd July, while two more Container ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and MSC Patnaree-III are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Argolikos and Diyala are due to arrive on Saturday, 24th July-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

