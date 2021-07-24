Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
24 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2234.50 2449.00 9382.50 2386.50 18870.00 34750.00 2920.50 2373.00
Cash Seller &
Settlement 2234.50 2449.00 9382.50 2386.50 18870.00 34750.00 2920.50 2373.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2462.50 9409.00 2367.50 18867.00 33564.00 2940.00 2360.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2462.50 9409.00 2367.50 18867.00 33564.00 2940.00 2360.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 30349.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 30349.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.