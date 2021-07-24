ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 23, 2021).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              East Wind-1    Rice           Ship care          20.07.2021
MW-2                                                                      Nil
MW-4              Blue           Coal           Wilhelmsen         19.07.2021
                  Akhihabara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              African        Coal           Wilhelmsen         22.07.2021
                  Arrow
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Aurelia        Palm oil       Alpine             22.07.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Irenes Ray     Containers     Maersk Pak         22.07.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             FOS Power      Furnace oil    Trans Marine       22.07.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Metsovo        Soya bean      Alpine             16.07.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MOL Growth        Containers     Ocean Network                  July 23, 2021
Anton             Containers                                             -do-
IVS Wentworth     Coal           G.A.C                                   -do-
Mid Falcon        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Coal           Sino Trans                        23.07.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA CGM           Containers     CMA CGM                           23.07.2021
Ivanhoe
Argolikos         Containers     Hapag                                   -do-
BW Paris          LNG            Hussain Trading                         -do-
Hellespoint       Condensate     Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Progress
Tai Summit        Cement         Global Maritime                            -
WO Long Song      Steel coil     Cosco                                      -
Kiran Bosphorus   Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Al wine           Coal           G.A.C                                      -
Olden droff
New Victory       Coal           Sino Trans                                 -
Boa Run           Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Hiroshima         Coal           Ocean Services                             -
Ocean             Coal           Posidon                                    -
Success
Indian            Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Solidarity
Sea Helios        Gasoline       Apine                                      -
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        Trans Marine                               -
Sloman            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hermes
Solman Hebe       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Prosperity        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mid Eagle         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Able Sailor       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Dorado            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Muskie            Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
Prestigious       Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
N-Amalthia        Soya bean      Wilhelmsen                                 -
Bulk Greece       Soya bean      WMA Shipcare                               -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Meratus    Containers     MSC Pak                           23.07.2021
Jayawijaya
MSC               Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Patnaree-III
Diyala            Containers     Maersk Pak                        24.07.2021
Argolikos         Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================

