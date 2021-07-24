KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 23, 2021).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 East Wind-1 Rice Ship care 20.07.2021 MW-2 Nil MW-4 Blue Coal Wilhelmsen 19.07.2021 Akhihabara ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT African Coal Wilhelmsen 22.07.2021 Arrow ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Aurelia Palm oil Alpine 22.07.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak 22.07.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO FOS Power Furnace oil Trans Marine 22.07.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Metsovo Soya bean Alpine 16.07.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MOL Growth Containers Ocean Network July 23, 2021 Anton Containers -do- IVS Wentworth Coal G.A.C -do- Mid Falcon Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Coal Sino Trans 23.07.2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM 23.07.2021 Ivanhoe Argolikos Containers Hapag -do- BW Paris LNG Hussain Trading -do- Hellespoint Condensate Alpine Waiting for berth Progress Tai Summit Cement Global Maritime - WO Long Song Steel coil Cosco - Kiran Bosphorus Coal Wilhelmsen - Al wine Coal G.A.C - Olden droff New Victory Coal Sino Trans - Boa Run Coal Wilhelmsen - Hiroshima Coal Ocean Services - Ocean Coal Posidon - Success Indian Coal Wilhelmsen - Solidarity Sea Helios Gasoline Apine - Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine - Sloman Palm oil Alpine - Hermes Solman Hebe Palm oil Alpine - Prosperity Palm oil Alpine - Mid Eagle Palm oil Alpine - Able Sailor Palm oil Alpine - Dorado Palm oil Alpine - Muskie Furnace oil Alpine - Prestigious Furnace oil Alpine - N-Amalthia Soya bean Wilhelmsen - Bulk Greece Soya bean WMA Shipcare - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Meratus Containers MSC Pak 23.07.2021 Jayawijaya MSC Containers Maersk Pak -do- Patnaree-III Diyala Containers Maersk Pak 24.07.2021 Argolikos Containers -do- =============================================================================

