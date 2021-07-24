Markets
Shipping Intelligence
24 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 23, 2021).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 East Wind-1 Rice Ship care 20.07.2021
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Blue Coal Wilhelmsen 19.07.2021
Akhihabara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT African Coal Wilhelmsen 22.07.2021
Arrow
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Aurelia Palm oil Alpine 22.07.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak 22.07.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO FOS Power Furnace oil Trans Marine 22.07.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Metsovo Soya bean Alpine 16.07.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MOL Growth Containers Ocean Network July 23, 2021
Anton Containers -do-
IVS Wentworth Coal G.A.C -do-
Mid Falcon Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Coal Sino Trans 23.07.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM 23.07.2021
Ivanhoe
Argolikos Containers Hapag -do-
BW Paris LNG Hussain Trading -do-
Hellespoint Condensate Alpine Waiting for berth
Progress
Tai Summit Cement Global Maritime -
WO Long Song Steel coil Cosco -
Kiran Bosphorus Coal Wilhelmsen -
Al wine Coal G.A.C -
Olden droff
New Victory Coal Sino Trans -
Boa Run Coal Wilhelmsen -
Hiroshima Coal Ocean Services -
Ocean Coal Posidon -
Success
Indian Coal Wilhelmsen -
Solidarity
Sea Helios Gasoline Apine -
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine -
Sloman Palm oil Alpine -
Hermes
Solman Hebe Palm oil Alpine -
Prosperity Palm oil Alpine -
Mid Eagle Palm oil Alpine -
Able Sailor Palm oil Alpine -
Dorado Palm oil Alpine -
Muskie Furnace oil Alpine -
Prestigious Furnace oil Alpine -
N-Amalthia Soya bean Wilhelmsen -
Bulk Greece Soya bean WMA Shipcare -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Meratus Containers MSC Pak 23.07.2021
Jayawijaya
MSC Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Patnaree-III
Diyala Containers Maersk Pak 24.07.2021
Argolikos Containers -do-
=============================================================================
