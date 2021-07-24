KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 23, 2021).

============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================== Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 3,000 335.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 335.00 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 276,354,000 9.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 276,354,000 9.50 K & I Global D.G.Cement 35,000 115.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 115.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Glass 10,000 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 30.00 Surmawala Sec. Hira Textile Mills 5,000 4.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 4.95 Insight Sec. Mari Petroleum 6,500 1,510.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 1,510.00 Alfa Adhi Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 1,000 19.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 19.55 Sherman Sec. P. S. O. 65,000 228.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 228.00 Fikree's (SMC) P.T.C.L.A 4,500 11.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 11.90 Alfa Adhi Sec. Pakistan Refinery 1,000 24.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.32 Alfalah Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 50,000 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 24.50 Sherman Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 270,064 70.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,064 70.00 Darson Sec. Service Fabrics 25,000 46.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 46.85 Alfalah Sec. Sui Northern Gas 25,000 52.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 52.72 Axis Global TPL Corp Ltd. 500 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 24.00 ============================================================================== Total Turnover 276,855,564 ==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021