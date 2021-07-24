ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 23, 2021).

==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member                 Company                           Turnover        Rates
Name                                                    of Shares
==============================================================================
Sherman Sec.           Attock Petroleum Ltd                 3,000       335.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             3,000       335.00
AKD Sec.               BYCO Petroleum                 276,354,000         9.50
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       276,354,000         9.50
K & I Global           D.G.Cement                          35,000       115.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            35,000       115.00
MRA Sec.               Ghani Global Glass                  10,000        30.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000        30.00
Surmawala Sec.         Hira Textile Mills                   5,000         4.95
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000         4.95
Insight Sec.           Mari Petroleum                       6,500     1,510.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,500     1,510.00
Alfa Adhi Sec.         Nishat Power Ltd.                    1,000        19.55
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000        19.55
Sherman Sec.           P. S. O.                            65,000       228.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            65,000       228.00
Fikree's (SMC)         P.T.C.L.A                            4,500        11.90
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             4,500        11.90
Alfa Adhi Sec.         Pakistan Refinery                    1,000        24.32
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000        24.32
Alfalah Sec.           Pakistan Stock Exch                 50,000        24.50
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000        24.50
Sherman Sec.           Panthers Tyres Ltd                 270,064        70.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           270,064        70.00
Darson Sec.            Service Fabrics                     25,000        46.85
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,000        46.85
Alfalah Sec.           Sui Northern Gas                    25,000        52.72
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,000        52.72
Axis Global            TPL Corp Ltd.                          500        24.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               500        24.00
==============================================================================
                       Total Turnover                 276,855,564
==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.