Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
24 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 23, 2021).
==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================
Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 3,000 335.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 335.00
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 276,354,000 9.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 276,354,000 9.50
K & I Global D.G.Cement 35,000 115.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 115.00
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Glass 10,000 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 30.00
Surmawala Sec. Hira Textile Mills 5,000 4.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 4.95
Insight Sec. Mari Petroleum 6,500 1,510.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 1,510.00
Alfa Adhi Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 1,000 19.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 19.55
Sherman Sec. P. S. O. 65,000 228.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 228.00
Fikree's (SMC) P.T.C.L.A 4,500 11.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 11.90
Alfa Adhi Sec. Pakistan Refinery 1,000 24.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.32
Alfalah Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 50,000 24.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 24.50
Sherman Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 270,064 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,064 70.00
Darson Sec. Service Fabrics 25,000 46.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 46.85
Alfalah Sec. Sui Northern Gas 25,000 52.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 52.72
Axis Global TPL Corp Ltd. 500 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 24.00
==============================================================================
Total Turnover 276,855,564
==============================================================================
