BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 23, 2021). ==================================== BR...
24 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 23, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,205.84
High: 5,239.03
Low: 5,195.31
Net Change: (-) 23.64
Volume ('000): 249,353
Value ('000): 8,090,302
Makt Cap 1,194,067,290,218
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,389.52
NET CH. (-) 31.63
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,274.06
NET CH. (-) 9.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,695.49
NET CH. (+) 24.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,047.23
NET CH. (+) 2.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,687.37
NET CH. (+) 0.05
------------------------------------
As on: 23-July-2021
====================================
