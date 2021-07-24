KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 23, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,205.84 High: 5,239.03 Low: 5,195.31 Net Change: (-) 23.64 Volume ('000): 249,353 Value ('000): 8,090,302 Makt Cap 1,194,067,290,218 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,389.52 NET CH. (-) 31.63 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,274.06 NET CH. (-) 9.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,695.49 NET CH. (+) 24.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,047.23 NET CH. (+) 2.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,687.37 NET CH. (+) 0.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-July-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021