KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Dandot Cement Company Limited 01-07-2021 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 Prem. 5.00/- Macter International Limited 04-08-2021 26-08-2021 02-09-2021 Prem. 155.00/- ==================================================================================================

