Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
24 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 23, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 161.80 162.30 DKK 25.10 25.20
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.70 43.10 NOK 17.90 18.00
UAE DIRHAM 43.70 44.10 SEK 18.26 18.36
EURO 188.50 190.50 AUD $ 117.50 118.50
UK POUND 220.00 222.20 CAD $ 127.00 129.00
JAPANI YEN 1.43280 1.45280 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 172.51 173.51 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.60
=========================================================================
