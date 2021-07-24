KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 23, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 161.80 162.30 DKK 25.10 25.20 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.70 43.10 NOK 17.90 18.00 UAE DIRHAM 43.70 44.10 SEK 18.26 18.36 EURO 188.50 190.50 AUD $ 117.50 118.50 UK POUND 220.00 222.20 CAD $ 127.00 129.00 JAPANI YEN 1.43280 1.45280 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 172.51 173.51 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 24.60 =========================================================================

