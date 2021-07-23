ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
West Indies-Australia ODI called off after coronavirus case reported

  • Players' test results to decide the fate of second ODI
Syed Ahmed Updated 23 Jul 2021

The second One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and Australia was postponed in Bridgetown after a non-playing member of the host’s camp tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The information came after the toss and minutes before the first ball was to be bowled, following which the game was called off and both teams, match officials and broadcast staff were sent back to the hotel for a mandatory quarantine.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), all individuals have undergone Covid-19 tests. They will stay in room isolation until they receive their results, after which a decision over the second ODI will be made.

“The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff," a CWI statement said. "This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.

West Indies beat Australia in T20I series opener

“The established protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned.”

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave hoped that the test results would be out by Friday morning (local time).

“A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed,” he added.

The development is important for the Pakistan cricket team who are currently in the Caribbean for a five-match T20 series starting Wednesday, July 28.

