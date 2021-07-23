Markets
Egypt raises domestic fuel prices in quarterly pricing review
- The prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were raised to 6.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.43) per litre
23 Jul 2021
CAIRO: Egypt has raised domestic fuel prices in a quarterly review that links energy prices to international markets, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.
The prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were raised to 6.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.43) per litre, 8 EGP/litre and 9 EGP/litre respectively, effective from 0900 local time (0700 GMT) on Friday, the ministry statement said.
Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge
Egypt raises domestic fuel prices in quarterly pricing review
Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware
FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership
FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan
Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9
Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32
US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces
Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million
Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj
Read more stories
Comments