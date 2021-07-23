Egypt raises domestic fuel prices in quarterly pricing review

CAIRO: Egypt has raised domestic fuel prices in a quarterly review that links energy prices to international markets, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.

The prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were raised to 6.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.43) per litre, 8 EGP/litre and 9 EGP/litre respectively, effective from 0900 local time (0700 GMT) on Friday, the ministry statement said.

