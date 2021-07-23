Business & Finance
Thai exports surge 43.8% y/y in June, beating forecast
- That compares with a forecast for a rise of 39.0% in June in a Reuters poll and a jump of 41.6% in May
23 Jul 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's exports rose by a stronger-than-expected 43.82% in June from a year earlier, the fastest pace in 11 years, as global demand increased, the country's commerce minister said on Friday.
That compares with a forecast for a rise of 39.0% in June in a Reuters poll and a jump of 41.6% in May.
