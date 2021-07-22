ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Jul 22, 2021
Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after successful England tour

  • Breaks into top ten for the first time since his debut in 2015
Syed Ahmed Updated 22 Jul 2021

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has made huge progress in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after finishing as the highest run-getter in the recently-concluded T20 series against England.

The opener accumulated 176 runs in the series; with two fifties in three games including an unbeaten 76 in the final in Manchester. Pakistan lost the game by three wickets, and eventually the series by 2-1, but they went down fighting, making a chase of 155 look unassailable for a full-strength England team. The performance helped him jump four places in the T20i ranking, bringing him in the top ten for the first time.

Broad tips England for T20 World Cup glory after Pakistan series win

The 29-year-old is currently placed 7th in the Men’s T20I rankings, his career-best since the debut in 2015.

Liam Livingstone, who scored a blistering 43-ball hundred in the opening game of the series, aggregated 147 runs in the series and skipped 144 places to reach 27th, after only eight matches in his T20 career.

Pakistan’s T20 skipper Babar Azam, currently perched second on the ladder, has reduced the gap between his and the number T20 batsman, David Malan’s rating points. Azam is only 8 points away from topping Malan’s 841 rating points.

Rashid stars as England edge T20 series against Pakistan

Other batsmen who gained grounds are Aiden Markram of South Africa (up four places to 15th), Jason Roy of England (up seven places to 17th), Mitchell Marsh of Australia (up 46 places to 37th), Harry Tector of Ireland (up 11 places to 83rd) and the West Indies pair of Lendl Simmons (up 13 places to 51st) and Nicholas Pooran (up 16 places to 63rd).

Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after successful England tour

