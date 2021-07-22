Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has broken into the top-10 in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after finishing as the highest run-getter in the recently-concluded T20 series against England.

The opener accumulated 176 runs in the series; with two fifties in three games including an unbeaten 76 in the final match in Manchester. Pakistan lost the game by three wickets, and eventually the series 2-1. However, Rizwan's performance helped him jump four places in the T20 international rankings.

The 29-year-old is currently placed 7th in the Men’s T20I rankings, his career-best since he debuted in 2015.

Liam Livingstone, who scored a blistering 43-ball hundred in the opening game of the series, aggregated 147 runs in the series and skipped 144 places to reach 27th, after only eight matches in his T20 career.

Pakistan’s T20 skipper Babar Azam, currently perched second on the ladder, has reduced the gap with David Malan. Azam is only 8 points away from topping Malan’s 841 rating points.

Other batsmen who gained are Aiden Markram of South Africa (up four places to 15th), Jason Roy of England (up seven places to 17th), Mitchell Marsh of Australia (up 46 places to 37th), Harry Tector of Ireland (up 11 places to 83rd) and the West Indies pair of Lendl Simmons (up 13 places to 51st) and Nicholas Pooran (up 16 places to 63rd).