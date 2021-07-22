ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Indian shares rise on banks, metals boost, HUL results expectation

  • Analysts expect Hindustan Unilever to post strong quarterly growth on Thursday
Reuters 22 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by banking and metal stocks, expectations of strong performance from consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever, and on gains in global markets.

By 0520 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.15% to 15,810 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2% to 52,817.42.

The Nifty Bank Index, a major drag earlier this week, was up 1.27% helped by shares of Bajaj Finance, which was up 3.7% - the biggest gainer on the Nifty50.

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

"While there is some stress on asset quality, Bajaj Finance did post a fairly decent set of numbers and their guidance for credit cost is pretty encouraging," said Jyoty Roy, deputy vice president, research at Angel Broking, Mumbai.

Analysts expect Hindustan Unilever to post strong quarterly growth on Thursday.

The consumer goods giant is likely to report 21.3% revenue growth, led by the beauty and personal care, and foods and refreshment segments - both of which were adversely impacted by lockdown in the base quarter, analysts at ICICI Direct said in a note.

Investors are also eyeing quarterly results from Bajaj Auto and Ultratech Cement, as well as Zomato IPO's share allotment later in the day.

Nifty FMCG was up 0.91%, while Nifty metals was up 2.25%.

Asian stocks shrugged off virus worries to rally on Thursday, while bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time.

Wall Street extended gains on Wednesday fuelled by positive corporate earnings from major companies.

