ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla mints nickel deal with Aussie mining giant

  • Most nickel today is used in the production of stainless steel
AFP 22 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP said Thursday it had reached a deal to provide Tesla with supplies of nickel -- a metal vital in producing high-powered batteries for electric cars.

Under the agreement, the innovative carmaker will lock in supplies from a mine in Western Australia, one of the world's largest sources.

Most nickel today is used in the production of stainless steel.

But demand for the metal is projected to explode over the next decade, as electric vehicles become more common.

Tesla in talks with BHP over nickel supply pact

Mercurial Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously voiced concern about future nickel shortages -- which could put a brake on the efficiency and storage capacity of batteries, as well as making them more costly to produce.

BHP chief commercial officer Vandita Pant predicted demand will "grow by over 500 percent over the next decade" in large part thanks to the nickel-for-batteries business.

No details of the duration or value of the deal were disclosed.

President Joe Biden's administration has prodded US companies to develop supply chains that are not overly reliant on raw materials or production facilities in China that are vulnerable to diplomatic crosswinds.

Australia holds around a quarter of the world's nickel supply.

Tesla recently reached a similar supply deal with the Goro nickel mine in New Caledonia.

A raft of Chinese companies are vying to challenge Tesla's position as the world's leading electric car producer, including BYD, Nio, Li Auto and XPeng -- which this month listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BHP BYD Anglo Australian mining Goro nickel mine New Caledonia

Tesla mints nickel deal with Aussie mining giant

Pakistanis celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Covid shadow

IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%: Georgieva

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

No direct impact on sales from Ronaldo snub: Coca-Cola

Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022

Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters