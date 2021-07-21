ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,888
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
996,451
2,57924hr
6.26% positivity
Sindh
359,824
Punjab
351,345
Balochistan
29,242
Islamabad
85,028
KPK
141,138
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Harley profit beats as turnaround plan shows signs of progress

  • "We are starting to see the initial proof points as we execute our Hardwire Strategy," Zeitz said
  • On an adjusted basis, Harley earned $1.41 per share in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.17 per share
Reuters 21 Jul 2021

US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it benefited from its focus on selling high-margin touring and cruiser bikes under a new turnaround plan.

Harley, which has struggled to increase sales beyond its core baby-boomer market, in February unveiled a plan to boost profits by shifting its focus back to big bikes, while eliminating slow-selling models and exiting money-losing dealerships and markets.

Although the company's performance in the latest quarter was exaggerated by a favorable statistical base as most of its dealerships in the United States were hit by pandemic-linked lockdowns last year, it offered signs that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz's strategy was gaining traction.

Harley-Davidson boosts sales forecast as quarterly shipments rise

For example, unit sales of its bikes in the United States - Harley's biggest market - were higher than in the second quarter of 2019.

Similarly, the motorcycle maker has been able to drive up sales despite spending less on marketing and promotions.

"We are starting to see the initial proof points as we execute our Hardwire Strategy," Zeitz said in a statement.

The company revised down operating income guidance from motorcycle sales to 6% to 8% in 2021 from 7%-9% estimated earlier, citing higher tariffs on its bikes in the European Union, its second-biggest market.

It, however, lifted the operating income growth forecast for its financial services segment.

Harley-Davidson grants board seat to investor Impala

On an adjusted basis, Harley earned $1.41 per share in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.17 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products nearly doubled to $1.33 billion. The company said its shipments doubled to 56,700 units in the second quarter.

Harley Davidson US motorcycle maker motorcycle maker US motorcycle

Harley profit beats as turnaround plan shows signs of progress

ADB lists factors behind Pakistan's 3.9pc growth estimates

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Govt-owned power plants: MoF opposes Rs177.8bn payment due to limited fiscal space

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

PTA blocks TikTok over 'failure to take inappropriate content down'

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

Stop the war; ‘Mine’ the economy

US recession ended in April 2020

Eid-ul-Azha today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters