‘Load-shedding before Eid due to mismanagement of officials concerned’

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said nationwide load shedding before Eid is the outcome of the mismanagement of the officials concerned.

He said that country’s production capacity is more than the demand but shortfall has jumped to 6000 megawatts.

He said that continuous power crisis has raised questions about the ability of concerned officials as the recent crisis is a result of the wrong and delayed decisions. The crisis is a result of ignoring LNG imports while the furnace oil was already in short supply in the country while gas scarcity has also resulted in the closure of thousands of industries and businesses leaving many unemployed.

The concerned officials had booked two cargos of LNG for the second and third week of July but one was sold for profit while the fate of the second shipment is still unknown.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the price of LPG is increasing almost daily and now the LPG association is threatening a countrywide strike which should be tackled on priority.

