Qurat-ul-Ain’s murderer to be punished: Shehla

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Minister for Women’s Development Department Shehla Raza has said that the murder of Quratul Ain Baloch according to the postmortem report, initial reports and the statements of her children seems an incident of domestic violence.

She said that no one was above the law and the murderer no matter how powerful he is would be brought to court of law. She assured that Government of Sindh and Women Development Department would provide legal aid to Quratul Ain family and support for transparent inquiry to punish the murderer as per law.

This she said while talking to media at Qasimabad Hyderabad at residence of recently murdered Quratul Ain Baloch, here at Qasimabad Hyderabad, today. She said that initial investigations shows that husband used to torture her and she was in fear that her husband forcefully would take her children in his custody so she did not register any complain about her husband. She said that officers and staff is ready to help women round the clock but unfortunately in most of the cases of domestic violence complaints are not registered by the victims.

Provincial Minister said that Women Development Department has established complain cells at Hyderabad where women could get their complaints registered and seek legal support from the department. She said that police should not misunderstand these incidents as personal or domestic matters wherever any one found involved in domestic violence must be punished, and added that Sindh assembly also did legislation on violence against women. She said that these incidents are food of thought for those who opposes the legislation for protection of women rights.

In a reply of a question she said that government believes in justice so whoever thinks that he is powerful must be dealt with the law of state and justice be prevailed to family in this incident. Replying a question she said that its a clear message for all women of Sindh that they must get their complaints registered at women complaints cells timely to deal with the culprits.

She further said that all DIGs of divisions must play proactive role in these women related issues and strengthen the coordination with women development department.

Earlier to this Syeda Shehla Raza condoled with the family of Quratul Ain Baloch and assured them that Government of Sindh and Women Development Department will fully support to them in this case by utilizing all resources.

On the occasion the family of murdered woman demanded that Siraj Lashari be appointed as investigation officer in this case and terrorist acts must be included in FIR.

The Director Women Development Ashique Hussain Kalhoro, ASP Aleena Rajpar, Incharge Women complaint cell Quratul Ain Shah and others were present on the occasion.

