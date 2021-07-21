ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Fresh monsoon system looms large over Sindh

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm from July 24 to July 26 as a fresh monsoon system looms large over Sindh, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The fresh monsoon is into a low formation over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to send the new weather system of a moderate intensity over Sindh’s horizons from July 23. The system is expected to trigger rain-wind-thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls at times, in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas Districts from July 23 to July 25.

Similarly, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar and Qambar Shahdadkot districts may see rainfall from July 24 to 26.

In the next 24 hours: Rain wind-thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Kashmir over the period.

Over the past 24 hours: Rain wind-thundershower fell in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pukhtunkhuwa, Zhob, Kohlu and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in Mandi Bahauddin — 96mm; Islamabad Saidpur — 88mm; Kotli — 84mm; Noorpurthal — 81mm; Gujranwala — 76mm; Malamjabba — 66mm; Kakul — 64mm; Saidu Sharif — 61mm; Sialkot 60mm; Gujrat — 56mm; and Narowal — 51mm.

In addition, Sialkot Airport received 50mm, Parachinar 45mm, Islamabad Zero Point and Airport 44mm each, Golra 42mm, Upper Dir 41mm, Garidupatta 39mm, Jhelum 37mm, Peshawar 36mm, Cherat and Rawalakot 35mm each, Joharabad 33mm and Balakot 31mm.

Murree and Chaklala 29mm each, Shamsabad and Sargodha 28mm each, Lahore City 26mm, Mangla 25mm, Faisalabad 24mm, Muzaffarabad, Bokra and Bhakkar 22mm each, Chakwal 21mm, Attock 19mm, Kalam 18mm, Lahore Airport 16mm and Zhob 12mm.

met office Karachi weather weather update monsoon system

